Olivia Rodrigo & Sabrina Carpenter Shut Down Feud Rumors 2 Years After 'Drivers License'

Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter put a long-running rumor to bed in the simplest way possible.

If you were unaware, for a long time there was a theory that Sabrina, 24, was the “blonde girl” that Olivia, 20, sang about on her hit single “drivers license.” The song seemingly charted the end of her relationship with Joshua Bassett at a time when he was linked to Sabrina.

Many thought that Sabrina‘s song “Skin” was a response to Olivia.

Olivia never directly confirmed who her breakup single was about. However, she hit back at the narrative that she disliked another woman because of her relationship with a man.

Despite that, rumors of a feud followed the women ever since, with some fans speculating that Olivia was still singing about Sabrina on her new album.

On Saturday (December 2), they addressed all of the speculation head on.

While attending the 2023 Variety Hitmakers Brunch at NYA WEST in Hollywood, Calif., the hitmakers got together to pose for a photo, which is going viral on X (formerly Twitter).

In it, Olivia has her arm wrapped around Sabrina while they share a hug. Both women have smiles on their faces and appear very comfortable and happy together.

As simple as that, they made it clear that they don’t have bad blood!

