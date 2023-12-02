Raquel Leviss Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Scandoval at Jingle Ball 2023

Rachel “Raquel” Leviss has returned to the red carpet.

The 29-year-old former Vanderpump Rules star made her first public appearance since Scandoval at KIIS FM’s 2023 Jingle Ball on Friday night (December 1) held at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

For the event, Rachel wore a sparkling silver and black dress.

Jingle Ball marks Rachel‘s first red carpet appearance since March 2023 when it was revealed that she had been having an affair with former co-star Tom Sandoval, who was in a longtime relationship with Ariana Madix at the time.

Weeks after the scandal made headlines, Rachel checked into a mental health facility. After leaving treatment, Rachel announced in August that she would not be returning for season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

A few months ago, Rachel opened up about the affair in a podcast interview with fellow former Bravolebrity, Bethenny Frankel.

She also just recently announced her new iHeartRadio podcast Rachel Goes Rogue will debut on iHeartRadio in January 2024.

Last month, Bravo debuted the first teaser for the next season of Vanderpump Rules!

