Rosalia & Jeremy Allen White Spotted Sharing PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White are really feeding into those relationship rumors.

If you were unaware, the 31-year-old hitmaker and 32-year-old The Bear actor were romantically linked after they were spotted hanging out in late October.

Over a month later, they headed out together again. This time they engaged in some light PDA.

Read more about Rosalia and Jeremy Allen White…

People obtained photos of Rosalia and Jeremy holding hands while exploring Los Angeles together on Friday (December 1).

The stars matched in monochromatic black looks. Rosalia opted for a black dress with a zip-up jacket on top. She carried a black bag, wore pointed-toe heels and pulled her hair back with a black bandana. Jeremy looked cozy in a sweatshirt. He wore a hat over his curls.

If you were unaware, both stars are recently single.

Rosalia and fellow musician Rauw Alejandro called off an engagement back in July.

Jeremy has been linked to model and actress Ashley Moore. He is also in the midst of navigating a divorce from estranged wife Addison Timlin. The former couple came to an agreement on custody of their children back in October.

We’ll continue to update you as we learn more about the relationship.

If you were curious, we pulled together everything you might want to know about Jeremy‘s divorce.