Ryan Gosling Explains the Origins of 'Kenergy,' & It's Not What You'd Expect

Ryan Gosling is opening up about the origin of “Kenergy”!

On Saturday (December 2), the 43-year-old actor took the stage at Variety‘s Hitmakers event to present Mark Ronson with the Soundtrack of the Year award for Barbie.

He joked about inventing the term “Kenergy” for the Barbie press tour.

Keep reading to find out what he said…

Ryan quipped, “What is ‘Kenergy,’ other than a word I made up on a press junket so I didn’t have to really answer any questions, that’s haunted me ever since? Well, it’s a noun, that I’ve come to understand as the strength and vitality required for a sustained period of ‘Kenning.’”

“What’s ‘Kenning,’ other than another random word I made up?” he continued. “It’s a verb. To Ken is to give more than is necessary or required to reflect so that others might shine. I don’t know how to better describe Mark Ronson better than that.”

