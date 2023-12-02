Top Stories
Kate Winslet Shares How She &amp; 'Titanic' Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio 'Clicked Immediately'

Kate Winslet Shares How She & 'Titanic' Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio 'Clicked Immediately'

Adam Driver Reveals the 'Star Wars' Scene He's Always Reminded About

Adam Driver Reveals the 'Star Wars' Scene He's Always Reminded About

Cher Reveals One Thing She Thinks All Women Should Do

Cher Reveals One Thing She Thinks All Women Should Do

Sat, 02 December 2023 at 11:20 am

Shawn Mendes Steps Out for Solo Hike in Malibu

Shawn Mendes Steps Out for Solo Hike in Malibu

Shawn Mendes is getting some fresh air.

The 25-year-old “If I Can’t Have You” singer stepped out for a solo hike on Friday (December 1) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shawn Mendes

For his hike, Shawn wore an army-green outfit with a beige bandana wrapped around his head.

The day before, Shawn was seen going for a walk with one of his friends in Santa Monica.

Shawn recently sparked some new romance rumors when he and this reality star were seen at the beach together while just wearing their underwear.

If you missed it, some fans think that Shawn and one of his famous exes inspired a newly released Christmas song. Get the scoop here.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Shawn Mendes in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
shawn mendes goes for solo hike in malibu 01
shawn mendes goes for solo hike in malibu 02
shawn mendes goes for solo hike in malibu 03
shawn mendes goes for solo hike in malibu 04
shawn mendes goes for solo hike in malibu 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Shawn Mendes

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images