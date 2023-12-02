Top Stories
Kate Winslet Shares How She & 'Titanic' Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio 'Clicked Immediately'

Adam Driver Reveals the 'Star Wars' Scene He's Always Reminded About

Cher Reveals One Thing She Thinks All Women Should Do

Sat, 02 December 2023 at 11:42 am

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at Jingle Ball 2023

T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at Jingle Ball 2023

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are making their first public appearance as a couple.

The former Good Morning America co-anchors stepped out for KIIS FM’s 2023 Jingle Ball on Friday night (December 1) held at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

For the holiday event, Amy, 50, wore a strapless little black dress while T.J., 46, wore a black velvet blazer with black pants.

The couple severed ties with GMA and ABC earlier this year, after they went on leave following the revelation they were dating even though they were both married to different people at the time.

Last month, Amy and T.J. announced that they were teaming up for a new joint podcast! Get more details here.

Click through the gallery inside for 15+ pictures of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach at the event…
