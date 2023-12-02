Taylor Swift's Famous Friends Reveal Which of Her Eras is Their Favorite (& Everyone Has a Different Choice!)

Taylor Swift‘s friends are singing her praises and revealing which of her iconic eras speaks to them the most.

The 33-year-old “Shake It Off” pop titan was named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2023, and the streaming service is gearing up to celebrate her various eras with a pop-up experience in New York City.

In honor of the exciting news, the company spoke to some of Taylor‘s very famous friends. Some of them, like Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello, simply hyped up their pal’s artistry.

“I think it’s pretty obvious why Taylor is the artist of the year. She has done so much for her community and fans,” Selena said about her bestie.

Camila described Taylor‘s albums as “poetry” and said that she had been “the soundtrack to me and my friends’ lives.” Gracie Abrams simply said that she “makes magic.”

Others got more specific about which era spoke to them the most. Unsurprisingly, it was a tough call for many of them to make, and none of them were in agreement!

