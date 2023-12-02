Top Stories
Kate Winslet Shares How She &amp; 'Titanic' Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio 'Clicked Immediately'

Adam Driver Reveals the 'Star Wars' Scene He's Always Reminded About

Cher Reveals One Thing She Thinks All Women Should Do

Sat, 02 December 2023 at 12:00 pm

The CW's Average Viewer is 58-Years-Old - See Average Ages for All Five Broadcast Networks, Ranked Youngest to Oldest!

Fans were shocked recently when it was revealed that the average age of The CW‘s viewers is 58 and now data for all five broadcast networks has been revealed.

The CW is known for content that seems to be geared at a young adult audience, including shows like Riverdale, All American, and The Flash.

After the data was announced by Nexstar COO and president Tom Carter, Variety did an independent study and confirmed the numbers.

Surprisingly, The CW does not have the youngest audience among the five major broadcast networks.

Click through the slideshow to see the average ages for each network, ranked youngest to oldest…

