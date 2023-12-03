Top Stories
Vas J. Morgan's Star-Studded 35th Birthday Party - Full Guest List Revealed!

Vas J. Morgan's Star-Studded 35th Birthday Party - Full Guest List Revealed!

Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut In Front of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman &amp; More

Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut In Front of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman & More

Will Smith Confirms a Sequel for 1 of His Biggest Movies, Seemingly Alludes to Oscars Slap in Speech

Will Smith Confirms a Sequel for 1 of His Biggest Movies, Seemingly Alludes to Oscars Slap in Speech

Britney Spears Reunites With 2 Family Members On Her Birthday (Photo!)

Britney Spears Reunites With 2 Family Members On Her Birthday (Photo!)

Sun, 03 December 2023 at 2:51 pm

10 Best Video Games of 2023, Ranked From Lowest to Highest (Two Games Tie at No. 1!)

Continue Here »

10 Best Video Games of 2023, Ranked From Lowest to Highest (Two Games Tie at No. 1!)

There were so many incredible video game releases this year!

The video game market is full of a ton of fantastic options across various platforms, and players are loving the latest offerings in 2023 – from thrilling fantasy action-RPGs, to delightful puzzle games, to rich storytelling narratives.

Over the past year, several titles have made their way to the top of the lists for their elaborate designs, playability and overall fun factor.

We’ve rounded up the 10 titles currently boasting the highest ratings on Metacritic, a critic review aggregator, and ranked them from lowest to highest. (Note: as some games are available across different platforms and have different ratings based on the platform, we selected the game’s highest rating.) Do you play any of these titles already?

Find out which video games are considered the best of 2023…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Nintendo / Larian Studios
Posted to: EG, evergreen, Extended, Slideshow, Video Games

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images