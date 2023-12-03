George Clooney Gets Wife Amal's Support at 'Boys in the Boat' London Premiere

George Clooney and Amal Clooney hit the red carpet on a rainy Sunday (December 3) at the premiere of his new movie The Boys in the Boat held at Curzon Cinema Mayfair in London.

The 62-year-old actor carried an umbrella for the couple as they stepped out in the rain for the event.

Stars of the movie, Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner and Bruce Herbelin-Earle also hit the carpet, along with producer Grant Heslov and Amal‘s mom Baria Alamuddin.

The Boys in the Boat is “about the 1936 University of Washington rowing team that competed for gold at the Summer Olympics in Berlin. This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world.”

George serves as director on the film, which is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day, December 25th. Check out the trailer here!

