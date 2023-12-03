Inside Taylor Swift's NFL Suite at Chiefs-Packers Game: Who's Sitting With Her at Sunday Night's Football Game?

Taylor Swift is enjoying another football game to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce!

The 33-year-old entertainer flew up to Wisconsin to attend Sunday night’s (December 3) game with the Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers.

There were even a couple of fans at the game who made signs referencing Taylor and Travis‘ relationship!

Before heading up to her suite, Taylor was spotted arriving at the stadium for the game.

Taylor was seen keeping warm during the cold night in an all black outfit with a red trench coat.

We’re taking a look inside Taylor’s NFL suite and who she’s sitting with to cheer on the Chiefs.

Find out who else is in the booth with Taylor at Sunday’s (December 3) game…