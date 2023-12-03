Is Jaime M. Callica Single? Get to Know the Hallmark Channel Star!

Jaime M. Callica is starring in a new Hallmark Channel movie this holiday season!

The 38-year-old actor stars alongside Mishael Morgan and Ronnie Rowe Jr. in the new movie Christmas with a Kiss.

Jaime has starred in several other movies for Hallmark including My Best Friend’s Bouquet, Wedding Every Weekend, and Memories of Christmas.

You may also recognize him from Ruthless, UnREAL, Lucifer, and Merry Liddle Christmas.

So, is Jaime single?

It looks like Jaime is single as he hasn’t shared any photos on social media with a significant other.

Here’s the synopsis for Christmas with a Kiss: “A social media brand ambassador, with the aid of two handsome would-be suitors, uses her influence to bolster interest in her family’s annual Christmas carnival.”

Christmas with a Kiss premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, December 3 at 8pm ET.