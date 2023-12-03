Top Stories
Vas J. Morgan's Star-Studded 35th Birthday Party - Full Guest List Revealed!

Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut In Front of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman &amp; More

Will Smith Confirms a Sequel for 1 of His Biggest Movies, Seemingly Alludes to Oscars Slap in Speech

Britney Spears Reunites With 2 Family Members On Her Birthday (Photo!)

Sun, 03 December 2023 at 3:00 pm

Is Jaime M. Callica Single? Get to Know the Hallmark Channel Star!

Is Jaime M. Callica Single? Get to Know the Hallmark Channel Star!

Jaime M. Callica is starring in a new Hallmark Channel movie this holiday season!

The 38-year-old actor stars alongside Mishael Morgan and Ronnie Rowe Jr. in the new movie Christmas with a Kiss.

Jaime has starred in several other movies for Hallmark including My Best Friend’s Bouquet, Wedding Every Weekend, and Memories of Christmas.

You may also recognize him from Ruthless, UnREAL, Lucifer, and Merry Liddle Christmas.

So, is Jaime single?

Keep reading to find out more…

It looks like Jaime is single as he hasn’t shared any photos on social media with a significant other.

Here’s the synopsis for Christmas with a Kiss: “A social media brand ambassador, with the aid of two handsome would-be suitors, uses her influence to bolster interest in her family’s annual Christmas carnival.”

Christmas with a Kiss premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, December 3 at 8pm ET.
Photos: Hallmark Media
