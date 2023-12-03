Is Mishael Morgan Married or Single? Meet the Hallmark Channel Star's Husband & Family!

Mishael Morgan is starring in a new Hallmark Channel movie this holiday season!

The 37-year-old Emmy-winning actress stars alongside Ronnie Rowe Jr. and Jaime M. Callica in the new movie Christmas with a Kiss.

You may also recognize her from The Young and the Restless, Double Wedding, or Backpackers.

So, is Mishael married or single?

Keep reading to find out more…

Mishael has been married to to husband Navid Ali since 2012 and they share two kids – son Niam, born in 2015, and daughter Naliyah, born in 2018.

Here’s the synopsis for Christmas with a Kiss: “A social media brand ambassador, with the aid of two handsome would-be suitors, uses her influence to bolster interest in her family’s annual Christmas carnival.”

Christmas with a Kiss premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, December 3 at 8pm ET.