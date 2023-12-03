Top Stories
Vas J. Morgan's Star-Studded 35th Birthday Party - Full Guest List Revealed!

Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut In Front of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman & More

Will Smith Confirms a Sequel for 1 of His Biggest Movies, Seemingly Alludes to Oscars Slap in Speech

Britney Spears Reunites With 2 Family Members On Her Birthday (Photo!)

Sun, 03 December 2023 at 5:00 pm

Is Ronnie Rowe Jr. Married or Single? Get to Know the Hallmark Star's Wife!

Is Ronnie Rowe Jr. Married or Single? Get to Know the Hallmark Star's Wife!

Ronnie Rowe Jr. starring in a new Hallmark Channel movie this holiday season!

The 42-year-old actor stars alongside Mishael Morgan and Jaime M. Callica in the new movie Christmas with a Kiss.

You may recognize Ronnie from past Hallmark movies including Inventing The Christmas Prince and Jingle Bell Bride or from the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Discovery in which he played Lt. R.A. Bryce.

So is Ronnie married or single?

Keep reading to find out more…

Ronnie has been married to wife Simone Miller since October 2019, but he keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, so we don’t know that much about his wife.

Here’s the synopsis for Christmas with a Kiss: “A social media brand ambassador, with the aid of two handsome would-be suitors, uses her influence to bolster interest in her family’s annual Christmas carnival.”

Christmas with a Kiss premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, December 3 at 8pm ET.
