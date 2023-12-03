Kim Kardashian's 7-Year-Old Son Saint Disses His Mom's 'American Horror Story' Appearance

Kim Kardashian‘s son, Saint, is keeping her humble.

The 43-year-old The Kardashians star asked her 7-year-old son for his thoughts on her appearance in makeup for her role on FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate during the season finale of her reality show.

Keep reading to find out more…“How do you think I look, Saint?” she asked her son via FaceTime.

“Bad,” he said.

“Bad? OK,” she sighs, asking to speak to her 4-year-old son, Psalm.

Kim plays Siobhan, a publicist for Emma Roberts’ character, Anna, in the show.

The interaction follows a moment on the reality show with Kim‘s 10-year-old daughter North, who criticized her Met Gala outfit, saying: “I like the pearls. I just don’t like that it comes from the dollar store…the pearls look fake.”

North also said the look was too “beachy.” She also called one star “cringe” at the event.