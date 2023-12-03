Top Stories
Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut In Front of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman & More

Will Smith Confirms a Sequel for 1 of His Biggest Movies, Seemingly Alludes to Oscars Slap in Speech

Britney Spears Reunites With 2 Family Members On Her Birthday (Photo!)

'Big Bang Theory' Set Secrets You Might Not Know (Including the Role Intended for Sandra Bullock!)

Sun, 03 December 2023 at 9:32 am

Lana Del Rey Addresses Her Glastonbury Set Getting Cut Short, Next Album Plans & Marriage Rumors

Lana Del Rey is opening up about her lust for life.

The 38-year-old “A&W” singer-songwriter got candid in an interview with The Sunday Times, out now.

During the conversation, Lana spoke candidly about the criticism she received in the past, false accusations, her relationship status, her Glastonbury incident, and much more.

Click through to find out what Lana Del Rey had to say…

