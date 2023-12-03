Macaulay Culkin Offers Rare Insight Into Relationship With Brenda Song After Making Family Debut

Macaulay Culkin sang fiancee Brenda Song‘s praises while accepting his Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 43-year-old Home Alone actor was honored during a ceremony on Friday (December 1), and he was joined at the event by Brenda and their two sons. It marked the private family’s first public event.

During the ceremony, Macaulay took the stage and provided some very rare insight into his relationship with his partner.

“You are absolutely everything,” Macaulay told Brenda while delivering a speech, via People. “You’re my champion.”

He continued, saying, “You’re the only person happier for me today than I am. You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever know, you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me all my purpose. You’ve given me family.”

“After the birth of our two boys, you’ve become one of my three favorite people,” he told a teary eyed Brenda.

If you were unaware, Macaulay and Brenda have been an item since 2017. They welcomed their first son Dakota in 2021. Their second son, whose name we do not know, arrived the following year, and they announced their engagement.

If you missed it, Macaulay revealed that he introduced his children to his very popular Home Alone movies.