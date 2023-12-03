Matt Damon & Ben Affleck's 9 Best Movies Together, Ranked

If there was ever a Hollywood BFF duo that people could confuse for brothers, it’s Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

They’ve acted together, written together, won Oscars together, and even conducted “evil” plans (in the eyes of Jimmy Kimmel) together.

Their latest project Air premiered in 2023, and tells the story of the shoe salesman who works to get a shoe deal for Michael Jordan. Both actors will star, and Ben will direct. Matt is also serving as a producer, and it’s bound to be a SXSW must-see.

The actors went from playing extras in Field of Dreams, to becoming Hollywood royalty in their own right. They’ve since worked together in over 10 movies, and even when they don’t talk to one another in the movies, the duo still manage to make magic together.

These are Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s best movies together, ranked…