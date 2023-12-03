Top Stories
Vas J. Morgan's Star-Studded 35th Birthday Party - Full Guest List Revealed!

Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut In Front of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman &amp; More

Will Smith Confirms a Sequel for 1 of His Biggest Movies, Seemingly Alludes to Oscars Slap in Speech

Britney Spears Reunites With 2 Family Members On Her Birthday (Photo!)

Matt Damon & Ben Affleck's 9 Best Movies Together, Ranked

If there was ever a Hollywood BFF duo that people could confuse for brothers, it’s Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

They’ve acted together, written together, won Oscars together, and even conducted “evil” plans (in the eyes of Jimmy Kimmel) together.

Their latest project Air premiered in 2023, and tells the story of the shoe salesman who works to get a shoe deal for Michael Jordan. Both actors will star, and Ben will direct. Matt is also serving as a producer, and it’s bound to be a SXSW must-see.

The actors went from playing extras in Field of Dreams, to becoming Hollywood royalty in their own right. They’ve since worked together in over 10 movies, and even when they don’t talk to one another in the movies, the duo still manage to make magic together.

These are Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s best movies together, ranked…

