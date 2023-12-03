Meg Bellamy Reveals How Nervous She Was to Film Fashion Show Scene in 'The Crown'

Meg Bellamy opens up about filming that fashion show for the new season of The Crown!

The 21-year-old actress portrays Kate Middleton, aka Catherine, Princess of Wales in season six of the Netflix series, and had to recreate the sheer moment in one of the episodes.

“It was so exciting to wear an iconic outfit that I was aware of,” Meg told E! News. “And preparing for the dress was really interesting, with the fittings, so many intricacies and different layers of mesh and ribbons.”

“I was nervous a bit before because it’s a scene that I felt had a lot of gravitas in terms of historical significance,” she added. “But the day of, the director [Erik Richter Strand] made us so comfortable and it was just loads of fun. I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”

The lingerie fashion show scene will take place during the part two of The Crown’s sixth season. Watch the trailer here!

