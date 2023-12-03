Top Stories
Vas J. Morgan's Star-Studded 35th Birthday Party - Full Guest List Revealed!

Cardi B Makes Her Runway Debut In Front of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman &amp; More

Will Smith Confirms a Sequel for 1 of His Biggest Movies, Seemingly Alludes to Oscars Slap in Speech

Britney Spears Reunites With 2 Family Members On Her Birthday (Photo!)

Sun, 03 December 2023 at 8:33 pm

'Supernatural' Actor Mark Sheppard Reveals Recent Health Scare

Mark Sheppard is currently recovering after facing a health scare.

The 59-year-old Supernatural star revealed that he suffered six heart attacks.

Keep reading to find out more…

Mark took to Instagram on Saturday (December 2) to share what he went through.

Paired with a selfie from a hospital bed, Mark wrote: You’re not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD. The Widowmaker. If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at mullholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph’s – I wouldn’t be writing this. My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!”

Another actor has revealed that he’s dealing with health scares.
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Mark Sheppard, Supernatural

Getty Images