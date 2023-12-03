'Supernatural' Actor Mark Sheppard Reveals Recent Health Scare

Mark Sheppard is currently recovering after facing a health scare.

The 59-year-old Supernatural star revealed that he suffered six heart attacks.

Mark took to Instagram on Saturday (December 2) to share what he went through.

Paired with a selfie from a hospital bed, Mark wrote: You’re not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD. The Widowmaker. If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at mullholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph’s – I wouldn’t be writing this. My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!”

