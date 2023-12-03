Taylor Swift Becomes First Living Act to Have Five Albums in Top 10 of Billboard 200 in Chart History

Taylor Swift just keeps breaking records.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter’s latest release, 1989 (Taylor’s Version) returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for its third total week atop the chart, via Billboard.

The album debuted at No. 1 in November, spending its second week at No. 1 before dipping to No. 2 for the next two weeks and bouncing back to the top on the new chart as of this weekend, moving 141,000 equivalent album units in the past week.

Keep reading to find out more…She now has five titles concurrently in the Top 10, including Midnights (rising 6-3), Folklore (9-5), Lover (8-6) and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (17-10).

With five titles in the top 10, she is the first living act to have five albums concurrently in the top 10 since the Billboard 200 was combined from its previously separate mono and stereo album charts into one all-encompassing list in August of 1963.

The only other act to hold at least five of the top 10 at the same time was Prince in 2016 following his death.

