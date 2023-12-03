Taylor Swift Seen at Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs Game!

Taylor Swift has arrived at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin!

The 33-year-old entertainer is on hand to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce at his Kansas City Chiefs football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night (December 3).

Taylor was spotted walking the halls at the football stadium, wearing an all black outfit with a red trench coat.

See video of her arriving inside…

In video posted to Twitter/X, Taylor was seen arriving for the game alongside Brittany Mahomes, who she has been hanging out with at the football games to cheer on their guys.

Taylor hasn’t attended a Chiefs game in a few weeks as she was often out of the country for her South American dates of her The Eras Tour. Travis even made his way down to Argentina to attend one of the shows!

Stay tuned for photos and more of Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game tonight.