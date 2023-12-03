Taylor Swift Wears Red Teddy Coat Previously Worn by Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs Game - Find Out Where to Buy!

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are twinning as they support the Kansas City Chiefs!

The 33-year-old “Wildest Dreams” singer and the 28-year-old wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes were present at the team’s game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (December 3) at Leambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Photos and videos of the two arriving showed Taylor sporting a long red coat, and we know where you can get yours!

Interestingly, Brittany has worn an identical coat in the past. On November 6, 2022, she posted a photo of herself wearing it at a Chiefs game.

If you have money to spend, Max Mara is selling Taylor and Brittany‘s red Teddy Bear Icon Coat for $4,190.

For those seeking a cheaper option, you’re in luck because we found some perfect dupes!

This Lapel Neck Open Front Teddy Coat found on SHEIN is under $30!

Or, take a look at SHEIN‘S Ladies’ Hooded Fleece Coat With Double Pockets, valued at a similar price.

