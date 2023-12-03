Tom Sandoval Spotted Getting Cozy With Model, Insider Shares Details

Tom Sandoval is spending time with a model!

The 40-year-old Vanderpump Rules star was spotted hanging out with model Victoria Lee Robinson at the gourmet chain food festival ChainFEST on Friday night (December 1) in Los Angeles, ET reports.

In March, Tom broke up with Ariana Madix after nine years of dating. It was revealed that the actor cheated on Ariana with her best friend and their co-star Raquel Leviss.

Despite rumors of something romantic happening between Tom and Victoria, an insider has revealed the true nature of their relationship!

A source told the outlet that the pair arrived at the event together and “appeared cozy,” but “there was zero PDA.”

The insider affirmed that Tom and Victoria were only spending time together as friends.

Back in 2016, Victoria, who was 23 at the time, reportedly dated Leonardo DiCaprio.

If you missed it, Tom Sandoval recently revealed his thoughts on his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix‘s new boyfriend!