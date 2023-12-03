Top Stories
Sun, 03 December 2023 at 6:30 pm

Who Is Jordan Love's Girlfriend? Meet Ronika Stone!

Who Is Jordan Love's Girlfriend? Meet Ronika Stone!

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are playing on Sunday Night Football tonight, but we’re taking a moment to highlight his girlfriend Ronika Stone, who is an amazing athlete, too!

The 25-year-old is also an athlete: she was an all-star volleyball player for the University of Oregon, playing all four years there as a journalism major.

Keep reading to find out more…

After her senior year, she became the all-time career leader in hitting percentage at .336, according to the school’s site. She totaled 1,251 kills, 2,669 total attacks, and 485 total blocks during her athletic career at the University of Oregon, ranking third of all time in the school’s history!

It is not clear how Jordan and Ronika met, but she has featured him on her social media for quite some time. She even posed with him on the field during this past Sunday’s game (alongside his mom, Anna Love!) You can see another photo of Ronika at the team’s game here.

Jordan will be playing against the Kansas City Chiefs tonight. Best of luck to the teams!
Photos: Getty
Getty Images