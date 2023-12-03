Will There Be a 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Season 2? Producers Reveal If There Are Plans

Squid Game: The Challenge is almost over, with just one more episode left!

The Netflix reality competition series based on the hit South Korean TV show is coming to an end for it’s first season, any many fans may be hoping for a second season.

Producers for the reality competition have opened up about the potential of the show having another season.

Find out what they said inside…

“That’s all in the hands of our dear friends at Netflix, if they have the desire whether they want to do it again,” executive producer Stephen Lambert told EW. “If viewers love the show, and from what we understand, the people do, Netflix will publish numbers for the first week so it will be interesting to see what those numbers are like. If they’re good, then who knows, maybe they’ll want to do another season.”

“It’s brilliant it’s landed as well as it has, and we’re really enjoying all the responses to it,” executive producer John Hay added. “It probably is too early to judge, but we would obviously love to [do season 2]. We think it’s a game with potential, so let’s see.”

Squid Game: The Challenge is currently the No 2 TV series on Netflix in the US.

