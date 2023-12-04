Anne Hathaway Handles Near Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro at Fashion Awards 2023

Anne Hathaway handled a near wardrobe malfunction like a pro!

The 41-year-old Les Misérables star attended The 2023 Fashion Awards on Monday (December 4) in London, where she walked the red carpet in a stunning Valentino gown.

Anne also narrowly avoided a mishap with her dress!

A video posted by WWD showed the moment in full, as while posing for photos, Anne quickly turned around at one moment to fix the neckline of her dress.

We have to say, Anne dealt with the near malfunction like the true professional she is!

