Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billie Eilish doesn’t seem to be too happy after a recent public appearance.

Over the weekend, the 21-year-old Grammy-winning singer attended the Variety‘s Hitmakers event, where she was honored with the Film Song of the Year for “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie.

While walking the red carpet, Billie was asked about her Variety profile article, in which she said she was “physically attracted” to both men and women.

After the event, Billie accused the red carpet interviewer of “outing” her.

“Thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters,” Billie wrote on Instagram.

“I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for’🥸” Billie added.

While walking the red carpet, Billie spoke about the profile and said, “I saw the article, and I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I came out today!’ I kind of thought, wasn’t it obvious? I didn’t realize people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, why can’t we just exist? I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it.”

Billie also recently clarified some rumors about her relationship status.