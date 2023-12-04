Billy Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed After Emmy Winning Soap Opera Star Died Suddenly at 43

Billy Miller‘s cause of death has been confirmed after his sudden and tragic passing at the young age of 43. We are putting a trigger warning here after his cause of death has been ruled death by suicide.

The three-time Daytime Emmy winner, best known for his roles on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, died in September 2023.

According to the autopsy from the Travis County Medical Examiner, Billy was found deceased in the bathtub of his house in Austin, Texas. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“According to reports, this 43-year-old man with a history of bipolar disorder and depression was found deceased in the bathtub of his residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the head,” the report read (via RadarOnline). “Multiple letters indicating suicidal intent and instructions for others were found at the scene. A revolver chambered for .410 shotgun shells was found in the descendant’s right hand.”

“Postmortem toxicology demonstrated the presence of ethanol, cocaine, and its metabolites, diphenhydramine, and amphetamine,” the report continued, adding his blood alcohol content was 0.08.

After his tragic passing, one of his soap operas paid tribute to him.

Our continued thoughts are with Billy Miller‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this time. RIP.