Brenda Lee Goes to No. 1 With 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' on Billboard Hot 100, Becomes Oldest Artist in History to Do So!

Brenda Lee is making history!

The 78-year-old singer rocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her holiday classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” as of Monday (December 4).

This is the first time the song went to No. 1 on the chart, 65 years after its release. It’s also her third No. 1 hit, and her first since 1960.

Keep reading to find out more…For its 65th anniversary, the song received its first official video, featuring cameos from country stars Tanya Tucker and Trisha Yearwood.

It’s now the third holiday No. 1 in Hot 100 history, and shatters the record for the longest wait from a song’s release to go No. 1.

Brenda Lee is now the oldest artist to ever top the chart, passing Louis Armstrong, who was 62 when “Hello, Dolly!” led in 1964. Congratulations!

Similarly, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” is now at No. 4, Wham!’s “Last Christmas” is No. 5, Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” sits at No. 6 and Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is at No. 10.

SiriusXM just revealed their official lineup of 26 festive channels for the holiday season, including three new ones!