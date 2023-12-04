Cheer's Monica Aldama Announces Retirement From Cheerleading Coaching After 3 Decades

Monica Aldama is retiring from coaching.

The 51-year-old Navarro College coach, who was prominently featured in the Netflix hit reality TV cheerleading series Cheer, announced the news on her social media.

“If you had asked me 30 years ago where my life was headed, I never would have thought I would be coaching cheerleading, certainly not for 3 decades,” she began in a lengthy post on Instagram.

“As a young, naive 22-year-old, I had big plans for my future. I just knew I would make it to Wall Street one day and build my business empire. It’s funny how life works though. God knew what He had in store for me and what my purpose was going to be. I took what I thought was going to be a temporary job coaching, but here we are 30 seasons later.”

“God knew exactly what my passion was, and He opened the door for me to share that passion with others in sport – and ultimately the world. Wow! What a run! It’s been incredible what these amazing athletes have accomplished. From day one, my whole world has revolved around the Navarro College program and every cheerleader that has come through those doors. Every athlete has made me who I am and has made me a better person, a better coach, a better friend, and a better human. They have taught me lessons I never would have learned had I chosen a different career path,” she continued.

“I have been given the gift of spending most of my life with people from all over the world, from different cultures, with different personalities, with different quirks, with different backgrounds and different beliefs. It taught me a much bigger kind of love and empathy than I could have ever imagined. For that I will be eternally grateful.”

“I always knew that my time coaching would eventually come to an end, and I would pursue other opportunities,” Monica wrote.

“I have prayed a lot about what direction God was leading me in, and it was that prayer that I felt the tug that God was pushing me into a different role and different purpose. I know that I can still help effectuate changes that we need in the world, and certainly in the sport of cheerleading. I felt His calling and I knew the timing was right for this to be my last season coaching. He has big plans for me, and I will faithfully follow where He is leading me. I am excited about the upcoming opportunities and projects and cannot wait to share where life takes me. Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support. I have felt every bit of it! All my love, Monica❤️”

Monica also participated in Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars in 2020, placing 10th.

A lawsuit accusing Monica Aldama of covering up a cheerleader’s sexual assault was dismissed a month ago.

