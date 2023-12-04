Every Season of 'Suits' Ranked, From Lowest to Highest Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score

Suits is a phenomenon!

The legal drama TV series, which came to an end back in 2019, unexpectedly blew up as a big hit in recent months on streaming.

Here’s a plot summary: Big-time Manhattan corporate lawyer Harvey Specter and his team, which includes Donna Paulsen, Louis Litt, and Alex Williams, are launched into a play for power when a new partner joins the firm. With his two best associates gone and Jessica back in Chicago, Specter and the team try to adjust to a new normal without them. The team faces down betrayals, fiery relationships, and secrets that eventually come to light. Old and new rivalries surface among members of the team as they learn to deal with their new member.

The show was on the air for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019, and starred Meghan Markle, Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman, among many others.

Based on the audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes, we’ve ranked every season of Suits, from lowest to highest reviews.

Find out what the best seasons of Suits are…