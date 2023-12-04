Jonathan Majors Joined by Girlfriend Meagan Good During First Day of Assault Trial

Jonathan Majors is wrapping up his day in court.

The 34-year-old Marvel actor held hands with girlfriend Meagan Good as he left the courthouse following Day One of his assault case on Monday (December 4) in New York City.

Jonathan was first arrested back on March 25 after alleged domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. He is facing charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, and harassment. He has pleaded not guilty.

In the opening statements of the trial, Prosecutor Michael Perez detailed events that led to Jonathan‘s arrest. He said that the former couple took a private car service back to their apartment after attending a party in Brooklyn, Variety reports.

Grace then saw a text message on Jonathan‘s phone from a woman named “Cleopatra” that read, “Wish I was kissing you right now.”

Grace allegedly took the phone out of Jonathan‘s hand and the prosecutor claims that Jonathan then began grabbing the right side of Grace‘s body and prying her finger off the phone to get it back. The prosecutor said that this caused Grace to have bruising, swelling, and substantial pain.

“He intended to cause Grace Jabbari physical injury and, in fact, he did cause her physical injury,” the prosecutor asserted.

Jonathan did not deny that the text message from another woman caused the alleged altercation, but his criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry alleges that it was Grace who assault Jonathan, claiming that Grace ripped two buttons off his coat and teared off the pocket “with her bare hands.”

After the alleged incident in the car, Grace allegedly ran into three strangers on the street, who invited her to go to a club. The prosecutor told jurors that Grace went to the club to “block out the experience.” Meanwhile, Jonathan checked into a hotel room and ended their relationship through a text message.

Grace later returned to the apartment and, according to his lawyer, called Jonathan 32 times before allegedly taking two sleeping pills.

When Jonathan went back to his apartment the following morning, he allegedly found Grace unconscious on the floor of the closet.

Jonathan‘s lawyer told jurors that he called the police “out of concern” for Grace‘s mental state because she was unconscious and allegedly threatened suicide in her texts to him.

Grace allegedly was initially hesitant, but eventually claimed to police that she had sustained injuries from Jonathan, who was subsequently arrested. She was then take to the hospital to receive treatment.

Months later, Grace was arrested in October and charged with assault and criminal mischief in connection with the March incident.

Following his arrest, Jonathan‘s lawyer argued that his Hollywood career has suffered.

“Mr. Majors’ lifetime of hard work was coming to fruition and his career seemed unstoppable until he ended his relationship with Jabbari and she made these false allegations,” Jonathan‘s lawyer said in court. “[This is] a man who spent 30 years working hard to get to where he was on March 25. A man with the world at his fingertips.”

His defense concluded their opening statement by saying, “This is a case about the end of a relationship, not about a crime… at least not one that Mr. Majors committed. In revenge, she made these false allegations to ruin Mr. Majors and take away everything he spent his life working for…End this nightmare for him.”

If convicted, Jonathan faces up to one year in jail.

