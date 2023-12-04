Millie Bobby Brown Talks Spending Thanksgiving with Fiancé Jake Bongiovi & His Family

Millie Bobby Brown is sharing all the details on her Thanksgiving.

Just a few weeks ago, the 19-year-old Stranger Things actress, who was born and raise in England, celebrated the traditional American holiday with fiancé Jake Bongiovi and his family.

In a new interview, Millie shared how she celebrated Thanksgiving with her future in-laws, and revealed the one food dish that really surprised her.

“Obviously I’m British, so I don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but of course Jake’s family are American, so they were able to introduce me to what a real American Thanksgiving looked like,” Millie shared with People.

Millie and Jake, 21, spent Thanksgiving with his parents Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley along with his three siblings – sister Stephanie, 30, and brothers Jesse, 28, and Romeo, 19.

“Jake’s mom’s cooking was amazing, so I really got introduced to a really great Thanksgiving [with a] wonderful family,” Millie added.

As for the dish that surprised her the most, Millie said, “I really went into it thinking, ‘Turkey’s turkey, how good can it be?’ but Jake’s mom made the best roast turkey.”

If you missed it, Dorothea recently helped present Millie with a major award.