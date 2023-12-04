Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Snubbed From Wedding Guest List of Longtime Friend (Report)

There’s a rumor going around that Prince Harry was left off of a wedding guest list of a good friend.

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, 30 and his bride-to-be-, Olivia Henson, 32, are getting married in June 2024 in England. He is apparently good friends with Prince William and is godfather to both Prince George and Prince Archie. He’s also said to be friends with Prince Harry, and many are surprised by the snub.

Keep reading to find out more…

According to reports by People and the Sunday Times, Prince Harry (and his with Meghan Markle) were snubbed from the list in order to not have tension between the estranged brothers at the event.

Prince William, Princess Catherine, King Charles and Queen Camilla were all reportedly invited.

“We are not in a position to comment on the guest list,” a spokesperson for the Duke of Westminster told People.

A source said (via the Sunday Times), “It’s incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both. He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realizes it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding. He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia and doesn’t want any awkwardness.”

There’s said to be a lot of tension between Prince Harry and Prince William, and royal issues were further highlighted in the newest insider book, “Endgame.”