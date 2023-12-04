'The Equalizer' Season 4 - 7 Stars Expected to Return!
The Equalizer is coming back soon!
Season 4 of the CBS series was officially confirmed after a renewal order in May of 2022.
The season will officially premiere on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. And we know who is likely returning for the fourth season!
The show follows Robyn McCall, a single mother to teenage daughter Delilah who has a mysterious background and uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn, acting as a guardian angel and defender.
Find out who is likely back for Season 4 of The Equalizer…