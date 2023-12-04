Top Stories
Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi's Comments About 'The Kissing Booth' Movies Being 'Ridiculous'

'Cruel Intentions' Spinoff Series Confirmed at Prime Video - Full Cast Revealed!

'Cruel Intentions' Spinoff Series Confirmed at Prime Video - Full Cast Revealed!

Vanessa Hudgens &amp; Cole Tucker Are Married!

Vanessa Hudgens & Cole Tucker Are Married!

One Character Might Be Recast for 'Virgin River' Season 6!

One Character Might Be Recast for 'Virgin River' Season 6!

Mon, 04 December 2023 at 4:33 pm

'The Equalizer' Season 4 - 7 Stars Expected to Return!

Continue Here »

'The Equalizer' Season 4 - 7 Stars Expected to Return!

The Equalizer is coming back soon!

Season 4 of the CBS series was officially confirmed after a renewal order in May of 2022.

The season will officially premiere on Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. And we know who is likely returning for the fourth season!

The show follows Robyn McCall, a single mother to teenage daughter Delilah who has a mysterious background and uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn, acting as a guardian angel and defender.

Find out who is likely back for Season 4 of The Equalizer…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Adam Goldberg, CBS, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Liza Lapira, Lorraine Toussaint, Queen Latifah, Slideshow, Television, The Equalizer, Tory Kittles

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images