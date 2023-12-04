Timothee Chalamet Has Lunch With Friend in Beverly Hills After Promoting 'Dune' Sequel in Brazil

Timothée Chalamet is stepping out for lunch amid his busy schedule!

The 27-year-old actor was spotted with filmmaker Dom Sesto outside Jon & Vinny’s on Monday (December 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Timothée sported a casual all-black ensemble for his outing. He wore a baseball cap and a pair of purple New Balance sneakers to complete his look!

If you weren’t aware, Timothée just returned to the U.S. from Brazil, where he participated in a panel for Dune: Part Two at CCXP with co-stars Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and director Denis Villeneuve.

The star’s next movie, Wonka, opens in theaters on December 15. Timothée plays the titular chocolate-maker in a prequel to 1971′s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Watch the trailer here!

Timothée Chalamet recently revealed more about the connection between Wonka and its predecessor.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Timothée Chalamet out and about in Beverly Hills…