Every Celeb at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London: Red Carpet Photos Revealed for 100+ Stars Spotted!

Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Spotted On a Dinner Date in L.A.

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billy Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed After Emmy Winning Soap Opera Star Died Suddenly at 43

Mon, 04 December 2023 at 11:38 pm

Timothee Chalamet Has Lunch With Friend in Beverly Hills After Promoting 'Dune' Sequel in Brazil

Timothée Chalamet is stepping out for lunch amid his busy schedule!

The 27-year-old actor was spotted with filmmaker Dom Sesto outside Jon & Vinny’s on Monday (December 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Timothée sported a casual all-black ensemble for his outing. He wore a baseball cap and a pair of purple New Balance sneakers to complete his look!

If you weren’t aware, Timothée just returned to the U.S. from Brazil, where he participated in a panel for Dune: Part Two at CCXP with co-stars Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and director Denis Villeneuve.

The star’s next movie, Wonka, opens in theaters on December 15. Timothée plays the titular chocolate-maker in a prequel to 1971′s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Watch the trailer here!

Timothée Chalamet recently revealed more about the connection between Wonka and its predecessor.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Timothée Chalamet out and about in Beverly Hills…
timothee chalamet beverly hills jon vinnys01
timothee chalamet beverly hills jon vinnys02
timothee chalamet beverly hills jon vinnys03
timothee chalamet beverly hills jon vinnys04
timothee chalamet beverly hills jon vinnys05
timothee chalamet beverly hills jon vinnys06
timothee chalamet beverly hills jon vinnys07
timothee chalamet beverly hills jon vinnys08
timothee chalamet beverly hills jon vinnys10
timothee chalamet beverly hills jon vinnys11

Timothee Chalamet

Getty Images