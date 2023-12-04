Top Stories
Every Celeb at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London: Red Carpet Photos Revealed for 100+ Stars Spotted!

Every Celeb at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London: Red Carpet Photos Revealed for 100+ Stars Spotted!

Sabrina Carpenter &amp; Barry Keoghan Spotted On a Dinner Date in L.A.

Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Spotted On a Dinner Date in L.A.

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billy Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed After Emmy Winning Soap Opera Star Died Suddenly at 43

Billy Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed After Emmy Winning Soap Opera Star Died Suddenly at 43

Mon, 04 December 2023 at 11:40 pm

Tina Fey Joins the 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie Cast for L.A. Event, One Month Ahead of Theatrical Release!

Tina Fey Joins the 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie Cast for L.A. Event, One Month Ahead of Theatrical Release!

The new Mean Girls movie is just one month away from hitting theaters and the cast just gathered for their first major event!

Tina Fey joined Renee Rapp, Angourie Rice, and the rest of the young cast for a photo call on Monday afternoon (December 4) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance were Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, and Christopher Briney.

Here’s the synopsis for the upcoming movie, based on the Broadway musical: “New student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.”

Tina, who wrote the movie, is reprising her role as Ms. Norbury. The film will hit theaters on January 12 and we have the latest trailer, which wasn’t that well-received by fans.

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos from the Mean Girls event…

Just Jared on Facebook
mean girls photo call 01
mean girls photo call 02
mean girls photo call 03
mean girls photo call 04
mean girls photo call 05
mean girls photo call 06
mean girls photo call 07
mean girls photo call 08
mean girls photo call 09
mean girls photo call 10
mean girls photo call 11
mean girls photo call 12
mean girls photo call 13
mean girls photo call 14
mean girls photo call 15
mean girls photo call 16
mean girls photo call 17
mean girls photo call 18
mean girls photo call 19
mean girls photo call 20
mean girls photo call 21
mean girls photo call 22
mean girls photo call 23
mean girls photo call 24
mean girls photo call 25
mean girls photo call 26
mean girls photo call 27
mean girls photo call 28
mean girls photo call 29
mean girls photo call 30
mean girls photo call 31
mean girls photo call 32
mean girls photo call 33
mean girls photo call 34
mean girls photo call 35
mean girls photo call 36
mean girls photo call 37
mean girls photo call 38

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Jaquel Spivey, mean girls, Renee Rapp, Tina Fey

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images