Tina Fey Joins the 'Mean Girls' Musical Movie Cast for L.A. Event, One Month Ahead of Theatrical Release!

The new Mean Girls movie is just one month away from hitting theaters and the cast just gathered for their first major event!

Tina Fey joined Renee Rapp, Angourie Rice, and the rest of the young cast for a photo call on Monday afternoon (December 4) at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance were Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, and Christopher Briney.

Here’s the synopsis for the upcoming movie, based on the Broadway musical: “New student Cady Heron (Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Cravalho) and Damian (Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.”

Tina, who wrote the movie, is reprising her role as Ms. Norbury. The film will hit theaters on January 12 and we have the latest trailer, which wasn’t that well-received by fans.

