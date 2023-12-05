10 Most Powerful Women in Media & Entertainment Revealed

The list of Forbes’ 10 Most Powerful Women in Media and Entertainment have been revealed.

The full list is actually dubbed “The World’s Most Powerful Women,” but we mined through all 100 women who ranked, and picked the 10 featured from “Media and Entertainment.”

For example, number 1 on the World’s Most Powerful Women list is Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, which is the executive branch of the European Union. But since she’s a politician and not in “media and entertainment,” she isn’t number one on the following list of celebs!

Keep reading to see the 10 Most Powerful Women in Media and Entertainment…