Top Stories
Every Celeb at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London: Red Carpet Photos Revealed for 100+ Stars Spotted!

Every Celeb at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London: Red Carpet Photos Revealed for 100+ Stars Spotted!

Sabrina Carpenter &amp; Barry Keoghan Spotted On a Dinner Date in L.A.

Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Spotted On a Dinner Date in L.A.

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billy Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed After Emmy Winning Soap Opera Star Died Suddenly at 43

Billy Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed After Emmy Winning Soap Opera Star Died Suddenly at 43

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 11:02 am

10 Most Powerful Women in Media & Entertainment Revealed

Continue Here »

10 Most Powerful Women in Media & Entertainment Revealed

The list of Forbes’ 10 Most Powerful Women in Media and Entertainment have been revealed.

The full list is actually dubbed “The World’s Most Powerful Women,” but we mined through all 100 women who ranked, and picked the 10 featured from “Media and Entertainment.”

For example, number 1 on the World’s Most Powerful Women list is Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, which is the executive branch of the European Union. But since she’s a politician and not in “media and entertainment,” she isn’t number one on the following list of celebs!

Keep reading to see the 10 Most Powerful Women in Media and Entertainment…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, EG, Extended, Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna, Slideshow, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images