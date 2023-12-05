8 TV Shows That Had Their Renewals Reversed in 2023, Reasons Why Revealed (Plus, 1 Show Was Just Saved!)

There have been a bunch of television shows canceled by various networks and streaming services this year…after already being previously renewed.

So far, 8 TV shows have had their renewals taken away in 2023, and most of the reasons why have been revealed. The latest addition to this list was added last week…

Keep reading to find out more…

See the full list below…

Inside Job – Canceled by Netflix

Renewal Announced: June 8, 2022

Season 2 Cancellation Announced: January 8, 2023

Inside Job was originally renewed for a second season by Netflix. However, the streaming service decided to reverse their renewal decision.

Shion Takeuchi, the show’s creator, confirmed the news. “I’m heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job. Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all. To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I’m sad, it helps to know that there’s people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me,” Shion tweeted.

Pantheon – Canceled by AMC+

Renewal Announced: March 10, 2020

Season 2 Cancellation Announced: January 8, 2023

AMC had actually ordered two additional seasons, with season 2 having already been completed by the time the cancellation news was made. According to Deadline, the cancellation was part of the “company’s cost-cutting drive.”

Snowpiercer – Canceled by TNT

Renewal Announced: July 29, 2021

Season 4 Cancellation Announced: January 13, 2023

TNT released a statement, confirming their decision to Deadline: “We can confirm that TNT will not air season four of Snowpiercer. This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought Snowpiercer’s extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong. We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects.”

Soulmates – Canceled by AMC

Renewal Announced: August 7, 2020

Season 2 Cancellation Announced: February 24, 2023

Soulmates was unfortunately canceled after only one season. Apparently, the network reversed their decision partly because of writer Brett Goldstein‘s busy schedule as a writer for Apple’s Shrinking and Ted Lasso (which he also stars in.) THR also reports the less-than-stellar ratings were also a factor.

A League of Their Own – Canceled By Prime Video

Renewed: April 12, 2023

Canceled: August 18, 2023

On April 12, 2023, Prime Video announced that A League of Their Own would be officially ending after a shortened, four episode season 2.

On August 18, 2023, Prime announced the show was canceled. The reason given was the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The Peripheral – Canceled By Prime Video

Renewal Date: February 9, 2023

Cancellation Date: August 18, 2023

The Chloe Moretz-led series was originally renewed for a second season in February 2023. However, on August 18, 2023, it was canceled. The reason given was the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin – Canceled By Peacock

Renewal Announced: January 9, 2023

Season 2 Cancellation Announced: September 21, 2023

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin will no longer be getting a second season, with the strikes being blamed for the reversal of the renewal, Deadline reports.

Star Trek: Prodigy – Canceled by Paramount+

Renewal Announced: November 8, 2021

Season 2 Cancellation Announced: June 23, 2023

Season 2 Saved: October 11, 2023

Paramount+ shockingly canceled Star Trek: Prodigy (along with The Game, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies and Queen of the Universe) all on the same day. It was announced at the time that they would all be quickly removed from the streamer as well.

Last month, it was announced Star Trek: Prodigy has been saved and will air on Netflix!

__________________

See more TV news…