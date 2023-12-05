Adam Driver Addresses Comments About His Appearance, Being Called a 'Horse Face'

Adam Driver is opening up about his appearance.

The 40-year-old Ferrari actor got candid in conversation with Chris Wallace on an episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, out now.

During the conversation, the host asked Adam how he feels about comparisons made between himself and actors like Jack Nicholson and Al Pacino.

“Those are the actors that made me want to be an actor, you know, so that’s a nice comparison,” he said.

When asked if he “accepts” those comparisons, he clarified: “Well, no,” adding that one outlet “also called me a ‘horse face’ so I don’t— I take it with a grain of salt. I remember reading one reviewer [who wrote] ‘his agent probably doesn’t know whether to put him in a movie or the Kentucky Derby.’”

“So I take it, you know, if you believe the good thing, then you have to believe the bad thing. So I try to not absorb anything,” he added.

“I’ve worked consistently which is nice, with people that I’ve wanted to always, dreamed that I wanted to work with,” he added of his looks, and whether they’ve been help or a hindrance on his career.

“So in that sense, it hasn’t — I look how I look, I can’t change that. So I guess it helped me.”

“A hindrance in only breaking mirrors wherever I go and and having a misshapen outsized body that I can’t fit through doorways, or most clothes or fit into most cars,” he joked. “Apart from that, it’s good.”

