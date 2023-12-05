Brittany Mahomes Shares Cute New Pic With Taylor Swift From Chiefs-Packers Game

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift were living it up at the Kansas City Chiefs game last weekend, cheering on their guys on the field!

The WAGs of Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were also joined by fellow Chiefs wife Lyndsay Bell, whose husband is tight end Blake Bell.

A couple days after the ladies attended the game together, Brittany took to Instagram to share some pics from the night, including a snap with Taylor!

“❤️G A M E D A Y S🖤” Brittany captioned her post.

The last pic shows Brittany sandwiched between Taylor and Lyndsay, who matched in nearly identical outfits!

Brittany last shared a photo with Taylor and Lyndsay from a girls’ night out in New York City a month prior.

