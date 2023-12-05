Top Stories
10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations & Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (& the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 8:12 pm

Brittany Mahomes Shares Cute New Pic With Taylor Swift From Chiefs-Packers Game

Brittany Mahomes Shares Cute New Pic With Taylor Swift From Chiefs-Packers Game

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift were living it up at the Kansas City Chiefs game last weekend, cheering on their guys on the field!

The WAGs of Chiefs players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were also joined by fellow Chiefs wife Lyndsay Bell, whose husband is tight end Blake Bell.

A couple days after the ladies attended the game together, Brittany took to Instagram to share some pics from the night, including a snap with Taylor!

Check out the pic inside…

“❤️G A M E D A Y S🖤” Brittany captioned her post.

The last pic shows Brittany sandwiched between Taylor and Lyndsay, who matched in nearly identical outfits!

Check it out the new photo HERE.

Brittany last shared a photo with Taylor and Lyndsay from a girls’ night out in New York City a month prior.

If you missed it, find out how you can get the coat Taylor wore, or a dupe similar to it!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsay Bell at the Chiefs-Packers game…
Just Jared on Facebook
