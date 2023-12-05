Charles Melton & Camila Morrone Receive Breakthrough Acting Awards at Critics Choice Event

Camila Morrone and Charles Melton both received special honors at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements.

The rising stars were both recognized for their breakthroughs on Monday (December 4) at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Keep reading to find out more…

Charles received the Breakthrough Actor Award – Film for his work in May December while Camila received the Breakthrough Actress Award – TV for her work in Daisy Jones and the Six.

“I stand today in front of my mother,” Charles said during his speech. “You are my hero.”

He added, “Thank you critics. Your acknowledgment of my work is incredibly meaningful to me. I extend my deepest respect and appreciation to each and every one of you. Thank you again so much. Thank you to Netflix for all of their support.”

Starz will air the star-studded ceremony during the month of January and KTLA will air the show in February.

FYI: Camila is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress.