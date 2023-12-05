Top Stories
10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach &amp; T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations &amp; Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations & Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (&amp; the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (& the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 3:27 pm

Charles Melton & Camila Morrone Receive Breakthrough Acting Awards at Critics Choice Event

Charles Melton & Camila Morrone Receive Breakthrough Acting Awards at Critics Choice Event

Camila Morrone and Charles Melton both received special honors at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements.

The rising stars were both recognized for their breakthroughs on Monday (December 4) at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Keep reading to find out more…

Charles received the Breakthrough Actor Award – Film for his work in May December while Camila received the Breakthrough Actress Award – TV for her work in Daisy Jones and the Six.

“I stand today in front of my mother,” Charles said during his speech. “You are my hero.”

He added, “Thank you critics. Your acknowledgment of my work is incredibly meaningful to me. I extend my deepest respect and appreciation to each and every one of you. Thank you again so much. Thank you to Netflix for all of their support.”

Starz will air the star-studded ceremony during the month of January and KTLA will air the show in February.

FYI: Camila is wearing a Brandon Maxwell dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 01
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 02
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 03
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 04
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 05
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 06
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 07
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 08
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 09
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 10
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 11
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 12
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 13
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 14
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 15
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 16
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 17
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 18
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 19
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 20
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 21
charles melton camila morrone breakthrough acting 22

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Camila Morrone, Charles Melton

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images