'Dancing with the Stars' 2023: Who Won Season 32? Spoilers Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on Dancing With the Stars’ latest episode!

Dancing with the Stars has crowned a new winner!

Season 32 of the hit ABC dancing competition series aired its three-hour season finale on Tuesday night (December 5).

Going into the finale were five couples – Xochitl Gomez and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, Alyson Hannigan and pro partner Sasha Farber, Charity Lawson and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev, Ariana Madix and pro partner Pasha Pashkov, and Jason Mraz and pro partner Daniella Karagach.

At the end of the night, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough along with last season’s winners Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, crowned the new winners and presented them with the Len Goodman Mirror Ball Trophy.