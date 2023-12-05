Top Stories
10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations & Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (& the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 10:59 pm

'Dancing with the Stars' 2023: Who Won Season 32? Spoilers Revealed!

'Dancing with the Stars' 2023: Who Won Season 32? Spoilers Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on Dancing With the Stars’ latest episode!

Dancing with the Stars has crowned a new winner!

Season 32 of the hit ABC dancing competition series aired its three-hour season finale on Tuesday night (December 5).

Going into the finale were five couples – Xochitl Gomez and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy, Alyson Hannigan and pro partner Sasha Farber, Charity Lawson and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev, Ariana Madix and pro partner Pasha Pashkov, and Jason Mraz and pro partner Daniella Karagach.

At the end of the night, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough along with last season’s winners Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, crowned the new winners and presented them with the Len Goodman Mirror Ball Trophy.

Photos: ABC
