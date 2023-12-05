Hugh Grant Says He 'Hated' Making 'Wonka,' Explains Why He Took the Job

Hugh Grant says that he “hated” making the movie Wonka and he explained why he took the job in the first place.

The Oscar-nominated actor seems to be referring to the process of filming the role of an Oompa-Loompa rather than being in the movie itself.

Keep reading to find out more…

Hugh talked about being surrounded by cameras while filming the facial expressions for the character.

“It was like a crown of thorns, very uncomfortable,” Hugh said at a recent press conference, according to Metro. “I made a big fuss about it. I couldn’t have hated the whole thing more.”

Hugh was asked if he was told to act with his whole body or just his face.

“I never received a satisfactory answer,” he said. “And frankly, what I did with my body was terrible, and it’s all been replaced with an animator.”

“It’s very confusing, with CGI now, you can’t tell what’s going on,” Hugh said, adding that his dancing scenes were done by an animator.

Hugh said his comments have nothing against the movie.

“I slightly hate [making films] but I have lots of children and need money,” he joked.

