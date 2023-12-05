Top Stories
10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach &amp; T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations &amp; Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations & Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (&amp; the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (& the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 11:27 am

Jamie Foxx Gives Emotional Speech in First Appearance Since Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx Gives Emotional Speech in First Appearance Since Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx made his first major appearance since his medical crisis earlier this year and he gave an emotional speech while accepting his Vanguard Award.

The 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor was honored at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements on Monday (December 4) at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Starz will air the star-studded ceremony during the month of January and KTLA will air the show in February.

Jamie hasn’t appeared at a Hollywood event since his medical emergency in April, which production had to be stopped on his movie Back in Action.

Keep reading to find out more…

After walking up on stage, Jamie remarked, “You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago — I couldn’t actually walk… I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people who was saying I was cloned out there.”

“It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It’s different. It’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough when you almost… When it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel,” Jamie said. “I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light! It was hot in that tunnel so I didn’t know where I was going. S—, am I going to the right place? I seen the devil goin ‘C’mon, now.’”

Jamie gave a 15 minute speech and ended by saying, “I want to say six months ago I couldn’t fathom that this could happen or that I would be here, but as I walk up here to this microphone and get this Vanguard Award, all I can say is ‘Lord, have mercy, Jesus.’”

Over the summer, Jamie released a video to debunk rumors about his medical scare.
Just Jared on Facebook
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 01
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 02
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 03
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 04
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 05
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 06
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 07
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 08
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 09
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 10
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 11
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 12
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 13
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 14
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 15
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 16
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 17
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 18
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 19
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 20
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 21
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 22
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 23
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 24
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 25
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 26
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 27
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 28
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 29
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 30
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 31
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 32
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 33
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 34
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 35
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 36
jamie foxx accepts critics choice award 37

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jamie Foxx

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images