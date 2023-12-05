Jamie Foxx Gives Emotional Speech in First Appearance Since Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx made his first major appearance since his medical crisis earlier this year and he gave an emotional speech while accepting his Vanguard Award.

The 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor was honored at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements on Monday (December 4) at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Starz will air the star-studded ceremony during the month of January and KTLA will air the show in February.

Jamie hasn’t appeared at a Hollywood event since his medical emergency in April, which production had to be stopped on his movie Back in Action.

Keep reading to find out more…

After walking up on stage, Jamie remarked, “You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago — I couldn’t actually walk… I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people who was saying I was cloned out there.”

“It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It’s different. It’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough when you almost… When it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel,” Jamie said. “I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light! It was hot in that tunnel so I didn’t know where I was going. S—, am I going to the right place? I seen the devil goin ‘C’mon, now.’”

Jamie gave a 15 minute speech and ended by saying, “I want to say six months ago I couldn’t fathom that this could happen or that I would be here, but as I walk up here to this microphone and get this Vanguard Award, all I can say is ‘Lord, have mercy, Jesus.’”

Over the summer, Jamie released a video to debunk rumors about his medical scare.