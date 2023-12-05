Top Stories
10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach &amp; T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations &amp; Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (&amp; the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 4:06 pm

Joshua Jackson & Lupita Nyong'o Spotted Together Again Amid Respective Splits, This Time at Grocery Store

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o are spending more time together!

The 45-year-old Dawson’s Creek actor and the 40-year-old Oscar-winning actress were spotted at a grocery store together on Monday (December 4) in Los Angeles.

This is the second time the two stars have been spotted together in the past two months.

TMZ has photos of Joshua and Lupita at the upscale Erewhon Market and it looks like they were trying to keep a low profile. While driving away together in a Tesla, Lupita was seen slouching down in the passenger seat, seemingly in an attempt to not be photographed.

Back in mid-October, Joshua and Lupita were seen attending a Janelle Monae concert together in L.A.

The outing came days after Joshua‘s marriage with Jodie Turner-Smith had ended and just one day after the concert, Lupita confirmed her split from Selema Masekela.
