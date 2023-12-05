Joshua Jackson & Lupita Nyong'o Spotted Together Again Amid Respective Splits, This Time at Grocery Store

Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o are spending more time together!

The 45-year-old Dawson’s Creek actor and the 40-year-old Oscar-winning actress were spotted at a grocery store together on Monday (December 4) in Los Angeles.

This is the second time the two stars have been spotted together in the past two months.

Keep reading to find out more…

TMZ has photos of Joshua and Lupita at the upscale Erewhon Market and it looks like they were trying to keep a low profile. While driving away together in a Tesla, Lupita was seen slouching down in the passenger seat, seemingly in an attempt to not be photographed.

Back in mid-October, Joshua and Lupita were seen attending a Janelle Monae concert together in L.A.

The outing came days after Joshua‘s marriage with Jodie Turner-Smith had ended and just one day after the concert, Lupita confirmed her split from Selema Masekela.