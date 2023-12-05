Top Stories
Every Celeb at The Fashion Awards 2023 in London: Red Carpet Photos Revealed for 100+ Stars Spotted!

Sabrina Carpenter &amp; Barry Keoghan Spotted On a Dinner Date in L.A.

Billie Eilish Says She Was 'Outed' During Red Carpet Interview

Billy Miller's Cause of Death Confirmed After Emmy Winning Soap Opera Star Died Suddenly at 43

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 8:00 am

'Law & Order,' 'SVU,' & 'Organized Crime' 2024 Seasons Will Have Shortened Episode Counts, But There's 1 Exception

The Law and Order shows (SVU, Organized Crime, and the original Law & Order) have been some of the biggest shows on TV for the past few years (and in some cases, much longer!).

With the writers’ and actors’ strikes impacting the TV landscape for the past few months, we now have a clearer picture of what’s to come for the 2024 seasons.

Keep reading to find out how many episodes each of the three shows will have this upcoming year…

