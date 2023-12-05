Top Stories
10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations & Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (& the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 05 December 2023

Maroon 5 Announces Las Vegas Residency Dates for 2024!

Maroon 5 is returning to Dolby Live at Park MGM in 2024!

The “Moves Like Jagger” superstar band will return for 16 performances of their Las Vegas residency, M5LV The Residency.

The band will return to the 5,200-seat entertainment venue to perform their biggest hits, including “Sugar,” “Girls Like You” and “Moves Like Jagger.”

Maroon 5 custom designed the show, immersing the audience in Dolby Atmos audio. Every part of the show’s design caters to the Dolby Live theater, from the panoramic, multi-layered video box to the Dolby Atmos sound design.

Tickets go on sale to the public Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. For all ticket details, click here.

M5LV The Residency 2024 Dates

May 2024: 17, 18, 22, 25, 26, 29, 31

June 2024: 1

September 2024: 27, 28

October 2024: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12

If you missed it, Behati Prinsloo recently opened up about the birth of her third child with husband Adam Levine!
Photos: Getty
