Maroon 5 Announces Las Vegas Residency Dates for 2024!

Maroon 5 is returning to Dolby Live at Park MGM in 2024!

The “Moves Like Jagger” superstar band will return for 16 performances of their Las Vegas residency, M5LV The Residency.

The band will return to the 5,200-seat entertainment venue to perform their biggest hits, including “Sugar,” “Girls Like You” and “Moves Like Jagger.”

Maroon 5 custom designed the show, immersing the audience in Dolby Atmos audio. Every part of the show’s design caters to the Dolby Live theater, from the panoramic, multi-layered video box to the Dolby Atmos sound design.

Tickets go on sale to the public Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. For all ticket details, click here.

M5LV The Residency 2024 Dates

May 2024: 17, 18, 22, 25, 26, 29, 31

June 2024: 1

September 2024: 27, 28

October 2024: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12

