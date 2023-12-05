Matt Bomer, Allison Williams, & Jonathan Bailey Attend 'Fellow Travelers' SAG Screening in NYC

The stars of Fellow Travelers are stepping out to promote their hot new Showtime series.

Matt Bomer, Allison Williams, and Jonathan Bailey attended the the SAG nominating committee screening of Fellow Travelers on Tuesday evening (December 5) held at The Roxy in New York City.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Jelani Alladin and Noah J. Ricketts.

Keep reading to find out more…

The political thriller centers on Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) and Tim McLaughlin (Bailey), who fall in love, as well as Marcus (Alladin), Lucy (Williams) and Frankie (Ricketts), and it takes us on a journey through four decades of their relationships.

In a recent interview, the Fellow Travelers director dished on filming THAT steamy scene from the series premiere.

New episodes of Fellow Travelers are released on Fridays on Showtime and are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of the cast at the screening…