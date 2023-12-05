Top Stories
10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach &amp; T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations &amp; Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

10 Biggest Revelations in Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' Debut Podcast, Including Response to Cheating Allegations & Amy's 'Terrifying' Welfare Check on T.J.

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (&amp; the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

IMDb's Top 10 Most Popular Stars of 2023 Revealed (& the Number 1 Celeb on This List Is a Massive Fan Favorite!)

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Best Dressed at The Fashion Awards 2023: Top 15 Red Carpet Looks from London Event

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Television Nominations - Full List of Nominees Revealed!

Tue, 05 December 2023 at 9:35 pm

Matt Bomer, Allison Williams, & Jonathan Bailey Attend 'Fellow Travelers' SAG Screening in NYC

Matt Bomer, Allison Williams, & Jonathan Bailey Attend 'Fellow Travelers' SAG Screening in NYC

The stars of Fellow Travelers are stepping out to promote their hot new Showtime series.

Matt Bomer, Allison Williams, and Jonathan Bailey attended the the SAG nominating committee screening of Fellow Travelers on Tuesday evening (December 5) held at The Roxy in New York City.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Jelani Alladin and Noah J. Ricketts.

Keep reading to find out more…

The political thriller centers on Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) and Tim McLaughlin (Bailey), who fall in love, as well as Marcus (Alladin), Lucy (Williams) and Frankie (Ricketts), and it takes us on a journey through four decades of their relationships.

In a recent interview, the Fellow Travelers director dished on filming THAT steamy scene from the series premiere.

New episodes of Fellow Travelers are released on Fridays on Showtime and are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of the cast at the screening…
Just Jared on Facebook
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 01
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 02
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 03
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 04
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 05
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 06
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 07
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 08
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 09
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 10
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 11
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 12
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 13
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 14
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 15
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 16
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 17
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 18
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 19
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 20
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 21
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 22
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 23
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 24
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 25
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 26
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 27
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 28
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 29
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 30
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 31
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 32
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 33
fellow travelers sag screening in nyc 34

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Allison Williams, Fellow Travelers, Jelani Alladin, Jonathan Bailey, Matt Bomer, Noah J Ricketts

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images